Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Today is Aug. 28, 2021

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

During his famous march on Washington, the civil-rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. proclaims “I have a dream.” Delivered to over 250,000 civil rights supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the speech was a defining moment of the Civil Rights Movement. I still have a...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Red Fruit#Lincoln Memorial#The Civil Rights Movement#American#Brannock Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Related
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Monday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2021.

On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont’s emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)
SocietyPosted by
BET

This Day in Black History: Aug. 28, 1955

Emmett Till, a Black teen visiting relatives in Mississippi, was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men on Aug. 28, 1955. His killers, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, allegedly saw Till whistle at a white women at a gas station. They abducted the 14-year-old in the middle of night, mutilated his body and tied a cotton gin around his neck with barbed wire before dumping his body in the Tallahatchie River. An all-white jury acquitted the men in Sept. 1955, spurring international outcry that would help fuel the civil rights movement in the South. Months after the trial, and unable to be tried again for the same crime, Bryant and Milam admitted to how they killed Till in a 1956 interview in Look magazine.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 23

Aug. 23, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Eighteen couples of Johnson City young people drove out to the residence of Mr. John S. Thomas, six miles above here on the Narrow Gauge road, last night and enjoyed a ‘watermelon feast.’ The night was a little cool but the bright moonlight so affected the young people that they did not notice the state of the weather. Several parties were present from Elizabethton and so pleasantly and swiftly did the time pass that it was midnight before the party dispersed. All took their departure with the determination to avail themselves of another opportunity to visit this magnificent country home.”
Societyblavity.com

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to prison after he was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag last year. As Blavity previously reported, Tarrio was involved in a pro-Trump demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 when he removed and burned a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically Black congregation in Washington, D.C.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Vice

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to Jail

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The leader of the Proud Boys is going to jail. A judge in Washington, D.C., threw the book at Proud Boy “chairman” Henry “Enrique” Tarrio on Monday afternoon and sentenced him to 155 days for destroying a Black Lives Matter sign belonging to a historically Black church and possessing a pair of high-capacity rifle-magazines during two separate trips to the nation’s capital.
PoliticsIFLScience

US Navy Develops Weapon That Could Make It Impossible To Speak

If you are a frequent Zoom caller, you’ll know that the single most annoying and disruptive occurrence is the dreaded echo. Hearing your own voice played back to you with a slight delay is so viscerally irritating, it renders it impossible to talk coherently, and you end up shouting "can everyone mute their microphones please!" before you lose your entire train of thought.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
MuseumsNBC Washington

Bullet-Riddled Emmett Till Sign on Display in US History Museum

In what would have been Emmett Till’s 80th year, a sign marking where his body was found at age 14 is now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The bullet-riddled sign will be shown starting Friday in the heart of the museum. You have to pass...
California Statecitywatchla.com

Jim Crow Returns to California

As Attorney Jennifer Hernandez puts in a startling new report for the environmentalist Breakthrough Institute, California has been plunged into “a new Green Jim Crow era”. The “soaring environmental rhetoric of the state’s affluent, largely white technocratic leadership”, she concludes, is “deepening the state’s shameful legacy of racial injustice”. Certainly, the impact is stark. California now suffers the nation’s worst cost-adjusted poverty rate; and according to the United Way of California, more than 30% of California residents lack sufficient income to meet basic costs of living, even after accounting for public assistance programmes. Those struggling families include half of Latino and 40% of black residents.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Shattering the Hollywood Myths of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Conjuring a picture of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre proves to be a struggle without a fictional re-creation. These days, it’s the mint green childhood home of fictional WWII veteran Montrose Freeman from HBO’s Black fantasy phantasmagoria Lovecraft Country that immediately comes to mind, as if some seafaring monstrosity molded by H.P. himself spat it out onto the Greenwood block that would ultimately be ablaze by the end of the night. The ninth episode saw the show’s leads—Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Montrose (Michael K. Williams)—rewinding the timeline to that fateful day, knowing what would take place on the 35 blocks of Greenwood lovingly termed Black Wall Street. They carry the knowledge of the killing, the pillaging, the joyous savagery of white police and laymen on their faces, their shoulders slumped in discomforting remembrance while staring into the green.
SocietyHyperallergic

Emmett Till’s Life Honored in Smithsonian Exhibition

In 1955 in Mississippi, two white men beat, shot, and lynched a 14-year-old African American boy, Emmett Till, who was falsely accused of assaulting a white woman. His body was later retrieved from the Tallahatchie River and the boy’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, held an open-casket funeral in their native Chicago to expose the violence inflicted on her son. The brutal, racist murder is often said to have galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Washington, DCtheplanetD

12 Must-See Washington DC Monuments and Memorials in Photos

We didn’t expect to like Washington D.C. but if there’s one thing we learned in our travels it is that anywhere can surprise you. What surprised us about Washington DC? Just how huge every D.C. monument is and just how close everything is together. Washington DC is the perfect walking...
Societydaytonatimes.com

The new multiracial America

So, you are sitting on a park bench, just enjoying the weather. What is the likelihood that the next person that walks by you is of a different race than you?. In 2010, the probability of a different race person walking by was 54.9 percent in 2010, and it rose to 61.1 percent by 2020. We are more likely to see people who are different than us is the classroom, the boardroom, or the sidewalk, and from what we are seeing these days, our nation is not ready for this change.
Advocacykazu.org

Abolitionist Activist Imagines 'A World Without Police' Met By Community Building

For many, the story of Kyle Rittenhouse seemed like an exceptionally sordid and violent tale in the racial conflict of 2020. Rittenhouse stands charged with the murders of two protesters and the attempted murder of another who was severely wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a protest two days after Jacob Blake, who was Black, was shot seven times from behind by a police officer. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy