Today is Aug. 28, 2021

Emmett Till, a Black teen visiting relatives in Mississippi, was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men on Aug. 28, 1955. His killers, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, allegedly saw Till whistle at a white women at a gas station. They abducted the 14-year-old in the middle of night, mutilated his body and tied a cotton gin around his neck with barbed wire before dumping his body in the Tallahatchie River. An all-white jury acquitted the men in Sept. 1955, spurring international outcry that would help fuel the civil rights movement in the South. Months after the trial, and unable to be tried again for the same crime, Bryant and Milam admitted to how they killed Till in a 1956 interview in Look magazine.
