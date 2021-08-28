A Marine posted a video calling out senior leaders in Afghanistan. He was relieved of command.

An active-duty Marine blasted his own commanders for failing to speak out about the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a video posted to his own Facebook page on Thursday, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said, “I’ve been in the Marine infantry for 17 years. I started my tour with Victor 1-8, that’s the current unit that’s doing perimeter security, dealing with the mess that’s going on there” at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, where an explosion that day killed at least 13 U.S. service members – the deadliest attack the U.S. military has experienced in Afghanistan since Aug. 6, 2011 and the first casualties of U.S. troops there since Feb. 8, 2020.