A Marine posted a video calling out senior leaders in Afghanistan. He was relieved of command.

By Sammy Westfall The Washington Post
 7 days ago

"To the American leadership. Very Respectfully," the Marine battalion commander captioned the video. On Thursday - several hours after the attack in Kabul that killed at least 170 people, including 13 U.S. service members - Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller sat in full uniform before his military vest and helmet and recorded himself as in a rebuke of U.S. senior leaders in Afghanistan. He posted the 4:45 minute video to Facebook.

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
‘Freedom comes at a cost,’ Marine commandant says after 13 troops killed in Afghanistan

A series of attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 10 Marines on Thursday, the Marine Corps confirmed. Thirteen U.S. troops in total were killed, according to U.S. officials. One Navy corpsman was killed in the attack, The Associated Press reported, and a defense official told Military Times that a soldier was killed. Confirmation of the branch of the final service member was still pending Thursday evening.
Marine Commandant Wants 'Honest, Open Critique' of Afghanistan Withdrawal

Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, thinks the U.S. military should thoroughly examine the decisions it made in the withdrawal from Afghanistan. "While it's relatively fresh in our minds, we need the honest, open critique, or a commission ... that cracks open: What were the options that were available, who made what decisions at what time?" he said Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank based in Washington, D.C.
WATCH: Active Duty Marine Blasts His Own Commanders for Failing to Speak Out on Afghanistan

An active-duty Marine blasted his own commanders for failing to speak out about the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a video posted to his own Facebook page on Thursday, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said, “I’ve been in the Marine infantry for 17 years. I started my tour with Victor 1-8, that’s the current unit that’s doing perimeter security, dealing with the mess that’s going on there” at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, where an explosion that day killed at least 13 U.S. service members – the deadliest attack the U.S. military has experienced in Afghanistan since Aug. 6, 2011 and the first casualties of U.S. troops there since Feb. 8, 2020.
Army Airborne commander last man out of Afghanistan

The last man out of Afghanistan was a “Sky Dragon” from the U.S. Army Airborne Corps. A tweet from the elite 18th Airborne stated the assignment “was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy.”. Fox...
Marine in viral video demanding accountability for troop withdrawal relieved of command

WASHINGTON, DC — A Marine officer demanding accountability from senior military officials in a viral video has been relieved of his command. CNN is reporting that Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller took to social media to criticize senior leaders over the Afghanistan withdrawal on the same day 13 U.S. service members and nearly 170 others were killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport,.
For Justin Rollins of Newport, 9/11 was a call to serve

Justin Rollins was a junior at Newport High School when terrorists attacked New York City and the Pentagon. He started telling his friends he wanted to join the military, recalled his mother, Rhonda Rollins. The day U.S. troops pulled down a statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after the successful...

