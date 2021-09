Instagram will require people to confirm their birthdays if they want to keep using the site.The new rule will be used as part of an effort to add new features to try and make its app safe for young people to use, it said.It comes amid a range of changes to the platform, including restricting who young people can message, and is expected to be joined by more.Instagram has explored building a version of its app for kids under the age of 13, prompting lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company “has a clear record...