Savor the taste of fresh garden tomatoes

During this time of year, you will hear many people complain about how many tomatoes they have in the garden and how they are finding it difficult to use them all. Well, in all actuality, we quickly forget how much we crave these same tomatoes during the winter and spring season. In fact, we make a concerted effort to find the best plants right away in the springtime to plant in the garden. Then we nurture and wait for that first ripe tomato to sink our teeth into and savor its rich flavor.