Evaluate weed control

Written By: Alicia Harstad
Jamestown Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we start to transition into fall, now is a good time to evaluate how well your weed control system worked this year to be vigilant about herbicide resistance issues. However, it should be noted that this year weed control was challenging because drought-stressed weeds can be more difficult to control with herbicides. As you are making rounds across fields this fall, start taking notes of which weeds are your most problematic and in which fields. The first step to effective weed management is knowing what weeds are problematic and in which fields.

