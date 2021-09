A woman on her way to the UK in order to escape from the Taliban unexpectedly gave birth to her baby while being 30,000 feet in the air in mid-flight. In an attempt to give herself and her growing family a second chance at life, Soman Noori alongside her two children and husband boarded a flight from Dubai to Britain. But once in the air, the woman began having contractions and was eventually forced to have her baby delivered in the aeroplane without the help of a doctor. Thankfully, Turkish Airlines flight attendants were trained for this very situation and were able to assist the woman in giving birth. One of the flight attendants present during the events explained: