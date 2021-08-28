Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Private funding was key in some 2020 elections. Republicans have outlawed it in nearly a dozen states.

By Fredreka Schouten
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Patty Hansen, who has helped run elections in Coconino County, Arizona, for 17 years, went on a spending spree last year. She ran radio and newspapers ads in English and Navajo, promoting voting options. She hired 19 additional temporary staffers to help residents of the Navajo Nation register to vote and cast their ballots -- up from the three she normally employs in a typical election year. And she established pop-up spots at trading posts and gas stations where residents could drop off their ballots.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

638K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
County
Coconino County, AZ
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Coconino County, AZ
Government
City
Congress, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
Tre Hargett
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Local Election#Republicans#Legislature#Playbooks#Facebook#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'My youth is a strength': Members of Gen Z launch campaigns for Congress

Washington, DC (CNN) — For the first time in 2022, members of Generation Z -- those born after 1996 -- could be elected to the US House of Representatives. While Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, and Karoline Leavitt, a New Hampshire Republican, stand on opposite sides of the political spectrum, the two share a common belief that it's time to elect more young people to office.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The mistake Biden can't afford to make

(CNN) — President Joe Biden, who enjoyed strong approval ratings in his first six months in office, is now running up against the difficult reality of being commander-in-chief. In addition to mounting disapproval, which tends to set in once the honeymoon period of a presidency wears off, Biden faces an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

These companies are pushing back against the Texas abortion law

Washington, DC (CNN) — GoDaddy took down a website that allowed people to post tips about possible Texas abortions, in the latest example of businesses pushing back against the state's new law. A Texas law that bans abortion providers from carrying out terminations after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why this congresswoman is freezing her eggs her first year in office

(CNN) — When Rep. Sara Jacobs was in her late 20s, she decided she wanted time to create a family, so she made the decision to one day freeze her eggs. But then life overtook her plans as she embarked on a demanding career, first as a State Department official, then policy adviser on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and finally as a member of the House of Representatives for California's 53rd Congressional District.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What Sen. Joe Manchin doesn't get

Jeffrey Sachs is a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. His most recent book is "The Ages of Globalization" (Columbia University Press, 2020). The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author; view more opinion on CNN.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

How many people have died from Covid-19? We may never know

(CNN) — The simple truth is that far, far too many people have died from Covid-19. In the US, where vaccines have been widely available for months, it's a shocking number of people -- but while the official total will soon reach 650,000, the sad fact is we don't know the exact number and probably won't for some time.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Ida recovery could be slowed by rain this holiday weekend

Labor Day is usually the signal that summer is coming to an end, and it has been a summer for the record books. Summer was plagued by record drought, wildfires and multiple landfalling tropical systems, so maybe Mother Nature is finally giving us a break. For those still cleaning up from Hurricane Ida this break is welcomed relief.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

'A lot more' than 700,000 people are still in the dark a week after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana, governor says

(CNN) — More than 700,000 people in Louisiana woke up in the dark Saturday as power restoration persists in being a difficult feat after Hurricane Ida battered the state. "Electricity is one of the biggest challenges that we have across Southeast Louisiana. ... There's not an even rate of restoration going on, and that's always going to be the case. I'm always happy to see people getting powered up, and some people are going to be quite a while," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy