Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Woodley vs Paul: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Commentary

By June M. Williams
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Sunday night, August 29, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the ‘Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul’ Boxing Exhibition PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions. The event will begin at 8PM ET, with the Main Event likely being showcased around Midnight on the East Coast. The event is being broadcast by SHOWTIME Boxing at Showtime.com & on the Showtime app, as well as Fite.Tv, and all traditional cable and satellite providers from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio – with a full capacity live crowd. (PPV Price: $59.99)

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Professional Boxing#Showtime Boxing#Showtime Com#Ppv Price#Combat Culture On Youtube#Ufc#Youtuber Social#Nba#Mma#Cbs Sports#Tysonfury#Tnt#Daniel Dynamite#Caesars Sportsbook#Etpt Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Fights broke out in the crowd during Sunday’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, and you can see the videos of what happened with the fans. Paul, the former Disney star and YouTube star, participated in his fourth pro boxing match against Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion who was making his debut in the sweet science. The fight, which served as the co-main event of the evening, was closely fought for eight rounds but ultimately it was Paul taking home a narrow split decision. In addition to Paul vs. Woodley, the main card also featured four other fights. But there were also a number of fights that broke out in the crowd between the alcohol-fueled fans.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
WWEchatsports.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV portion has started, but there’s still some decent time before the highly anticipated main event starts. If you’re still looking for a live stream, we have you covered. You can stream and watch the event right here:. If for some reason that embed...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Fans brawl in crowd at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event

Say what you will about some of the sideshow bouts on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card, but there was enough red meat on the undercard to satisfy real boxing fans throughout the night. Montana Love and Ivan Baranchyk had the fight of the night, and Amanda Serrano put on a clinic against Yamileth Mercado.
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley’ Live Results and Highlights

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight in Cleveland for a bout with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Woodley concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.
Combat SportsAndroid Central

Paul vs Woodley live stream: Watch the YouTuber and former MMA champion fight now

Things have been fairly heated between both Paul and Woodley ahead of their highly anticipated fight. For instance, at a recent news conference at the Hilton ahead of the event, Woodley overheard a member of Paul's team taking trash to his mother. He later said in an interview with ESPN that the "one thing I don't do is disrespect and when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue". Paul was also recently accused of taking steroids ahead of the fight though he denied these claims on his new podcast, The Pain Game.
Combat SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Tyson gives his take on who won Paul vs Woodley

Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy