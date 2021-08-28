Woodley vs Paul: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Commentary
Join us Sunday night, August 29, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the ‘Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul’ Boxing Exhibition PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions. The event will begin at 8PM ET, with the Main Event likely being showcased around Midnight on the East Coast. The event is being broadcast by SHOWTIME Boxing at Showtime.com & on the Showtime app, as well as Fite.Tv, and all traditional cable and satellite providers from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio – with a full capacity live crowd. (PPV Price: $59.99)www.bloodyelbow.com
