Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week

Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a third week. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dan + Shay's Good Things at No. 6, SuicideBoy$ Long Term Effects of Suffering at No. 7, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 8, The Killers' Pressure Machine at No. 9 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 10.