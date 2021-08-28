Beloved BeltLine Lantern Parade postponed for second straight year

Atlanta's beloved BeltLine Lantern Parade has been postponed for a second straight year amid the ongoing COVID surge, organizers announced on Friday.

In a tweet, the BeltLine said it was "tentatively planned" to bring the parade, which is usually held at the end of summer, back in spring 2022.

"Created by and featuring Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, the parade is a fall favorite along the trail," a statement said. "We look forward to Chantelle and her Krewe bringing back the parade, tentatively planned for spring 2022 pending further COVID developments."

The 2020 BeltLine Lantern Parade was also postponed due to the pandemic.

The colorful parade down the BeltLine's eastside trail of colorful hand-crafted lanterns has become one of Atlanta's favorite annual traditions.

11Alive streamed the last full BeltLine Lantern Parade back in 2019, which you can watch below: