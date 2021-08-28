Cancel
Music

Chloe Bailey Reveals She Is Working With The Neptunes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Bailey is readying new music. Half of the duo Chloe x Halle has revealed that a “dream” of hers came true. That dream: working with The Neptunes. “My dream ever since I was a child was fulfilled this week… working in the studio with Pharrell / The Neptunes.”. The...

Pharrell
Chloe Bailey
#The Neptunes#Mtv#Billboard
Celebritiesthesource.com

Chloe Bailey Opens Up To Saweetie About Learning To Love Yourself

Chloe Bailey and Sweetie chated on ‘Saweetie’s Icy University.’ And after watching this interview it is obvious that Chloe is definitely wise beyond her 23 years. They both spoke about the pressures of social media, loving yourself, and handling the influences of society. And Chloe, gave the girls life lessons on how to be themselves through it all. As women, particularly, women of color we all know how it feels to be judged, on everything from our bodies to our hairstyles and if you are a celebrity like Chloe Bailey the pressures are even worse with social media and the internet commenting on everything you do. The singer, actress, and dancer revealed in her sit-down with Saweetee that she is learning how to love herself through it all. “ I am no stranger to being boxed in and having the world’s expectation on your shoulders, the public’s pressure for me to be who they think I’m rather than allowing me to be myself is a daily obstacle that by the end of the day I always choose self.” and when asked what does women’s empowerment mean to her? Without pause, Chloe responds. “Being able to look at yourself in the mirror and empower and encourage yourself that’s the first step.” She quickly admits “I am still learning how to do that….Once we get to the place where we are sending love and confidence and good energy to ourselves, that’s where we are able to do it to other women. Preach sis! See the full interview below: To see the full interview.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Fans Are Convinced Chloe Bailey Is Going Solo

Ever since Chloe and Halle Bailey stepped into the R&B music scene as Chloe x Halle, the duo have won over fans with their soothing vocals and unique harmonies. With hits like “Do It” and “Baby Girl” from their Grammy-nominated album “Ungodly Hour,” the sisters have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Despite their joint success, rumors of the pair going solo have been a hot topic and it looks like they may be true.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Finally! Anita Baker Announces She Now Owns Her Masters / Teases New Music On the Way

‘You Bring Me Joy’ is exactly what Anita Baker lovers will be singing once they get a load of the diva’s latest announcement. As we reported here, fans of the Queen of Quiet Storm were royally let down when she took to Twitter in March to ask that everyone stop streaming her music as she fought her label for ownership of her music. As the story made its rounds, even some of her industry peers – including Taylor Swift (who is fighting a similar battle) – chimed in with shows of support.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: DaBaby – ‘Wockesha (Freestyle)’

As the heat around the backlash from DaBaby‘s homophobic remarks cools, the GRAMMY nominee is looking to redirect attention to his music by unveiling a series of freestyles over the instrumentals of some of today’s biggest Urban hits. Having already laid bars over the beats of WizKid‘s ‘Essence’ and BIA‘s...
MusicBillboard

How Swizz Beatz Gave ABC's 'Queens' A Musical Edge

After a 20-year estrangement owing to personal travails and jealousies, can four women in their 40s reclaim the ’90s fame and swagger they achieved as R&B and hip-hop stars? That one-line pitch is the premise behind Queens, which, ahead of the ABC drama series’ premiere on Oct. 19, is already picking up must-watch buzz.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Single "Have Mercy"

In honor of her 23rd birthday earlier this summer, Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey announced that her debut solo single, "Have Mercy" would be arriving soon. Since then, the stunning multihyphenate has graced the cover of Flaunt magazine and been prominently featured in Billboard as well. According to Chloe,...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Little Mix Tease New Video

Little Mix appears to have a big surprise in store for their legions of fans. The Pop trio has seen two of its members give birth this month, but the bundles of joy aren’t halting their work output. Because, as the release of their greatest hits album ‘Between Us’ draws...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards are around the corner and organizers have announced the Pop pin-up as the latest name to grace the stage. Bieber’s appointment was largely anticipated, given that he leads this year’s nominations. The 27-year-old’s showing at the September 12 ceremony will come alongside previously announced performances...
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Diana Ross – ‘If The World Just Danced’

Diana Ross is hot on the promotional trail for her next album, ‘Thank You.’. Case in point, the music legend has just shared the next single from the track called, ‘If The World Just Danced.’. The track sees her explore new ground as she fuses EDM and African-style beats together...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album

After nearly a year of teasing, Drake finally dropped his long-awaited sixth studio album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ on Friday (September 3). Originally announced last October, the project’s seen multiple due dates come and go before it was confirmed earlier this week its arrival was imminent. The GRAMMY winner’s first proper...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Making The Video: Normani’s ‘Wild Side (ft. Cardi B)’

Normani broke the internet with the epic music video for her latest single ‘Wild Side’ and now she’s taking folks behind the scenes of the sizzling visual. The clip for the Cardi B assisted cut went viral upon its debut. And for understandable reasons. Indeed, from its choreography to the...
Musicthebrag.com

Lorde ditches her upcoming MTV VMAs performance

It’s been announced that Lorde will no longer be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. Lorde was set to perform alongside Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo. Other A-list names slated to take to the stage include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Kacey Musgraves.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Brandy – ‘Starting Now’

Brandy made history when she starred as a princess in 1997’s “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” and now – nearly 25 years later – she’s slipped on a pair of royal slippers, crown, and gown again to assume the role as part of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration.’. Announced in late April...

