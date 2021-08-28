Chloe Bailey Reveals She Is Working With The Neptunes

Chloe Bailey and Sweetie chated on ‘Saweetie’s Icy University.’ And after watching this interview it is obvious that Chloe is definitely wise beyond her 23 years. They both spoke about the pressures of social media, loving yourself, and handling the influences of society. And Chloe, gave the girls life lessons on how to be themselves through it all. As women, particularly, women of color we all know how it feels to be judged, on everything from our bodies to our hairstyles and if you are a celebrity like Chloe Bailey the pressures are even worse with social media and the internet commenting on everything you do. The singer, actress, and dancer revealed in her sit-down with Saweetee that she is learning how to love herself through it all. “ I am no stranger to being boxed in and having the world’s expectation on your shoulders, the public’s pressure for me to be who they think I’m rather than allowing me to be myself is a daily obstacle that by the end of the day I always choose self.” and when asked what does women’s empowerment mean to her? Without pause, Chloe responds. “Being able to look at yourself in the mirror and empower and encourage yourself that’s the first step.” She quickly admits “I am still learning how to do that….Once we get to the place where we are sending love and confidence and good energy to ourselves, that’s where we are able to do it to other women. Preach sis! See the full interview below: To see the full interview.