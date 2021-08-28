Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma Sooners Perspective: Game to watch in Week 0

By John Williams
 7 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners don’t kick off the 2021 season for another five days when they travel to face the Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans (we think) next Saturday. But the start of the college football season happens today with a few teams getting their season started on Saturday.

From a Sooners’ perspective, there aren’t many intriguing matchups. There are just five FBS games today. And while it won’t matter that there aren’t many intriguing matchups, that UCLA vs Hawaii game is football. Officially football is back!

The first game of the day is the one that has the biggest implications for the Oklahoma Sooners. And that is the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Sooners’ opponent in a few weeks, the Nebraska Corn Huskers.

Before we can get to the anniversary of the “Game of the Century” the Corn Huskers will be faced with a Big 10 challenge right out of the gate.

Nebraska had won four straight matchups vs Illinois before getting blown out by the Fighting Illini 41-23 in last season’s matchup. Though Nebraska is a 6.5 point favorite per Tipico, this is one of those games that could go in any direction.

It’s a great opportunity for Sooners fans to get a glimpse of Oklahoma’s week three opponent.

