Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Police Investigating Saturday Morning West Seattle Assault and Gunfire

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RI4Dn_0bffD9IV00

Officers are investigating a West Seattle assault after one man was injured and a woman was nearly struck by gunfire Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest at 1:20 AM Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old man with a cut to the head. Witnesses stated the injured man had been in a fight with an unknown person when he was pistol-whipped. The victim attempted to run away as the suspect fired multiple rounds into the sky then fired three rounds towards the victim. A round traveled through a van parked along the road, missing a woman who was asleep inside.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim refused to speak with officers.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injury via private ambulance.

If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

424
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Police#Shooting#Harborview Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Friday Night Fires in Ravenna

Police are investigating after several fires were set in the Ravenna neighborhood on Friday night. At about 10:00 p.m., a 911 caller in the 2100 block of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard reported hearing windows being broken in a neighboring home. Shortly after, multiple callers reported a house had been set on fire. Seattle Fire Department units responded and quickly extinguished the fire. Thankfully, the house was vacant and no one was injured.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot and Wounded in New Holly Robbery

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded in a robbery in the New Holly neighborhood early this morning. Shortly after midnight, the 21-year-old and a 23-year-old man were exiting the Chief Sealth Trail near 32ndAvenue South and South Brighton Street when three masked men pulled up on the street in a silver van. The men in the van then shouted for the victims to come over to their vehicle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating After Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed

Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a 24-year-old who tried to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of East John Street at 1:12 am Tuesday. Officers arrived and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Two Men After Westlake Property Damage Suspect Assaulted

Police arrested two men in Westlake on Monday afternoon after one man damaged five vehicles, and the other man assaulted the first. At 3:32, police began receiving reports of a man yelling and hitting parked cars with his fists in the 2400 block of Westlake Avenue North. Not long after that, additional 911 callers reported an assault in the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North. A witness captured video showing the assault suspect kicking and punching the victim multiple times, putting him in a choke-hold, throwing him to the ground, and then stomping on his head.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belltown

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Belltown early Thursday morning. At 1:06 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots near 2nd Avenue and Vine Street. Police arrived and found a male in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Seattle Fire Department Medics declared the approximately 50-year-old man deceased at the scene.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Woman Injured In Shooting at South Seattle Gas Station

Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-woman was injured late Monday in a shooting at a South Seattle gas station. Around 10:30 PM, police received reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming and had seen a green sedan speeding away from the area.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Officers Recover Handgun Following Gunfire at Central District Apartment

Police seized a handgun at a Central District apartment early Tuesday after neighbors reported someone had shot through the wall of third-floor unit. Moments after midnight, police received a report of gunfire at the apartment, in the 2100 block of 26th Ave South. Officers arrived at the apartment and made their way to the third floor, where they saw bullet holes in a doorway and adjacent wall.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest South Seattle Robbery Suspect, Seize Gun

Police on Monday arrested an armed robbery suspect after a parking enforcement officer spotted the vehicle used in the crime. On August 13th, two women shoplifted from a gas station convenience store in the 7200 block of East Marginal Way South. After stealing several items, the women got into a silver Mercedes. When the store clerk followed them out to the car, the male driver pointed a gun at the clerk before driving away with the women.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Tuesday Morning First Hill Stabbing

Detectives are investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing in First Hill involving two nude men. At 8:11 a.m., a 911 caller reported a disturbance in an apartment building in the 400 block of Terry Avenue. Shortly after, multiple callers reported two naked men running westbound on Jefferson Street from Terry Avenue. One of the men was bleeding significantly, and the other appeared to be chasing him with scissors. The victim ran to the emergency room entrance of Harborview Medical Center and was treated for multiple stab wounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy