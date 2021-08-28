Police Investigating Saturday Morning West Seattle Assault and Gunfire

Officers are investigating a West Seattle assault after one man was injured and a woman was nearly struck by gunfire Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest at 1:20 AM Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old man with a cut to the head. Witnesses stated the injured man had been in a fight with an unknown person when he was pistol-whipped. The victim attempted to run away as the suspect fired multiple rounds into the sky then fired three rounds towards the victim. A round traveled through a van parked along the road, missing a woman who was asleep inside.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim refused to speak with officers.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injury via private ambulance.

If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000