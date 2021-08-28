Cancel
Liverpool v Chelsea: Combined XI

By Damon Carr
With both teams being full of world class players, this combined XI is a matter of opinion rather than a team which can't be debatable. As a bias fan of either side would go overboard on the addition of their team's players, the only way to pick the best XI would be with a completely unbiased view.

Let's start with the goalkeeper. As much as Mendy is a fantastic keeper, there's only 1 answer to this. Since joining Liverpool, Alisson Becker has been 1 of, if not the best keeper in the world.

His presence alone filters calmness throughout the four in front of him. Even when Alisson has been able to take naps throughout the game, when called upon, he has pulled out some unbelievable game changing saves.

Like the goalkeeper position, right-back is also blessed with two very good options. Once again, I will have to side with Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his day, is unplayable. Although he had a bad patch half-way through last season, since then Trent has responded with a constant run of world class performances. In the two games this season, Trent has looked like he means business.

Liverpool now have four good centre back options. Virgil Van Dijk getting into any combined XI in the world goes without saying. He is the best centre-back in the world.

His partner in this team is definitely up for debate. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been more than capable of holding this position and both in their right deserve a starting spot in Liverpool's XI.

However, in this XI, I will just (and I mean just) give it to Thiago Silva. Coming to the end of his career, people doubted his ability at this age to cope with the Premier League.

Silva has played a big part in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season. Although the Brazilian is yet to feature this season, he has certainly kept his levels up since joining Chelsea. His experience is exactly what a leaky Chelsea defence needed. Left back is a much easier choice.

Andy Robertson is special. His threat going forward as well as being solid defensively makes him the complete full-back. The lad has an engine of a train, covering every blade of grass on the left side of the pitch. His ability to sprint the entire pitch and then put a perfect cross in for the attackers, Robbo is a shoe in for this left-back position.

Both teams have a few world class midfielders. I've gone for a midfield 3 of Kante, Thiago and Mount. As much I'd love to put Fabinho in the CDM position, I am such an admirer of N'golo Kante.

Kante at CDM is like Van Dijk at CB. He is the best and makes the game look easy. Whether it's at Chelsea, Leicester or France, Kante has been a key figure in the success each team has had. Pulling out man of the match performance at the biggest stages.

Thiago and Mount added to Kante makes this the perfectly balanced midfield. Thiago's range of passing is ridiculous. He sees the game before anybody else on the pitch. It was between him and Jorginho for this spot, so it was a hard choice. Although Jorginho has been brilliant in the last 12 months, Thiago has been like that for years. Bossing big games for Bayern and Barca before joining Liverpool.

Mason Mount has been phenomenal for the last two years for Chelsea. He was arguably the leagues players of the year last season. A team at the highest level always needs a neat, creative player like Mount. He becomes a big trouble when finding space in behind the midfield.

The front three is another undebatable choice for me. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane take the wing positions. Both players have become two of the best wingers to ever play in the Prem since joining the Reds.

Mane has dropped a bit off recently, but still can hit top form again. Salah has been the best player in the Premier League for the last five years. For a winger to put up the numbers he does (apart from Messi) is ridiculous. He will go down as 1 of the best players to play in this country and we are lucky to have him.

To complete this combined XI, I'm going for the obvious pick of Romelu Lukaku. It's obvious for a reason. He had everything want in a striker. Clinical finishing to overpowering opposition defenders, Lukaku will be a player to watch this season. He would get 30 league goals at least in this combined XI.

Combined team: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Silva, Robertson, Kante, Thiago, Mount, Salah, Mane, Lukaku

Related
Liverpool, NYPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Confirmed Team News: Liverpool v Burnley

The lines ups have now been confirmed for today's match at Anfield between Liverpool and Burnley. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to continue Liverpool's positive start to the season after their opening day 3-0 victory at Norwich. Sean Dyche's men will be looking to bounce back and get their season...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

A Look At Last Season's Matches v Chelsea

Last season's altercations between Liverpool and Chelsea were stark in contrast and showed just how quickly fortunes can change in the Premier League. At Stamford Bridge in September, the defending champions were irresistible in picking up the three points. Chelsea were struggling to find an identity at this time under Frank Lampard's stewardship and were swept aside by a dominant Liverpool and Sadio Mane's second half double.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Match Report Liverpool 1- 1 Chelsea

The biggest and toughest test of the new season came in form of Chelsea. The game started with the Chorus of You Will Never Walk Alone. It was going to be a big test for injury returnees Virgil van Dijk And Joel Matip against the physicality and directness of Romelu Lukaku.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Trent Alexander-Arnold on “Disappointing” Liverpool Draw with Chelsea

One point felt like a defeat on Saturday when Liverpool failed to capitalize on both their Anfield advantage and a 10-man Chelsea. The second half of the match was 45 minutes of agony as every player pushed to get the winning goal that never came. Instead of extending their winning streak, the Reds head into the international break on the back of a deflating draw.
UEFAchatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku and UEFA's Player of the Year Jorginho walk into our Liverpool vs Chelsea COMBINED XI while Virgil van Dijk's return from injury makes him a shoo-in... but who gets the nod in goal?

Chelsea and Liverpool gear up to go head-to-head as early title contenders in the Premier League's blockbuster fixture this Saturday. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's sides face each other as both teams look to extend their unbeaten starts to the season with three successive wins. Chelsea's Champions League credentials will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Stolen XI: Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

This week’s edition of The Stolen XI is based on our next opponent, Chelsea, they have a star-studded line up but who would Liverpool steal? Let’s find out. This is The Reds hardest matchup of their Premier League campaign so far and Thomas Tuchel’s side is seeming with talent, over the last two seasons Chelsea have spent over £300m on improving their team whilst only receiving around £120m back in sales.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Neville says Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “not himself” at the moment, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. Neville appeared in the latest episode of YouTube show Webby & O’Neill, where he talked about a number of topics such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Raphael Varane’s introduction to the club and the Premier League title race as a whole.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea wouldn’t have won at Anfield with 11 men

Chelsea travelled to Anfield last Saturday and took a well-deserved, hard-fought point after being reduced to 10 men. This has caused the football community to praise Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and defensive organization. Unfortunately, that defensive organization only came about when the Blues were reduced to a man less. Chelsea fans are focusing on the wrong thing in this contest though.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane: Fantastic to see Anfield full again

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane is pleased to see Anfield full again. The Reds have begun the season well, winning twice and drawing at home to Chelsea. “You know, this has always been my boyhood dream: to play against the best players in the world, and everyone knows the Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, so I love every second of playing and it is that which brings me happiness," Mane told Liverpool's official matchday programme.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Glen Johnson insists Chelsea are 'the ONLY team' who can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title... as he criticises Liverpool's lack of squad depth

Glen Johnson has insisted Chelsea are the only side who can really challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, claiming Liverpool's lack of squad depth could hamper them. The Blues beat Pep Guardiola's defending champions three times in six weeks last campaign, in the FA Cup semi-final, Premier League...
SoccerBBC

Denmark v Scotland: Pick your XI for the World Cup qualifier

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Wednesday, 1 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland. Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign continues against group leaders Denmark on Wednesday. It's the national team's first...

