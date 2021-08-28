Liverpool v Chelsea: Combined XI

With both teams being full of world class players, this combined XI is a matter of opinion rather than a team which can't be debatable. As a bias fan of either side would go overboard on the addition of their team's players, the only way to pick the best XI would be with a completely unbiased view.

Let's start with the goalkeeper. As much as Mendy is a fantastic keeper, there's only 1 answer to this. Since joining Liverpool, Alisson Becker has been 1 of, if not the best keeper in the world.

His presence alone filters calmness throughout the four in front of him. Even when Alisson has been able to take naps throughout the game, when called upon, he has pulled out some unbelievable game changing saves.

Like the goalkeeper position, right-back is also blessed with two very good options. Once again, I will have to side with Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his day, is unplayable. Although he had a bad patch half-way through last season, since then Trent has responded with a constant run of world class performances. In the two games this season, Trent has looked like he means business.

Liverpool now have four good centre back options. Virgil Van Dijk getting into any combined XI in the world goes without saying. He is the best centre-back in the world.

His partner in this team is definitely up for debate. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been more than capable of holding this position and both in their right deserve a starting spot in Liverpool's XI.

However, in this XI, I will just (and I mean just) give it to Thiago Silva. Coming to the end of his career, people doubted his ability at this age to cope with the Premier League.

Silva has played a big part in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season. Although the Brazilian is yet to feature this season, he has certainly kept his levels up since joining Chelsea. His experience is exactly what a leaky Chelsea defence needed. Left back is a much easier choice.

Andy Robertson is special. His threat going forward as well as being solid defensively makes him the complete full-back. The lad has an engine of a train, covering every blade of grass on the left side of the pitch. His ability to sprint the entire pitch and then put a perfect cross in for the attackers, Robbo is a shoe in for this left-back position.

Both teams have a few world class midfielders. I've gone for a midfield 3 of Kante, Thiago and Mount. As much I'd love to put Fabinho in the CDM position, I am such an admirer of N'golo Kante.

Kante at CDM is like Van Dijk at CB. He is the best and makes the game look easy. Whether it's at Chelsea, Leicester or France, Kante has been a key figure in the success each team has had. Pulling out man of the match performance at the biggest stages.

Thiago and Mount added to Kante makes this the perfectly balanced midfield. Thiago's range of passing is ridiculous. He sees the game before anybody else on the pitch. It was between him and Jorginho for this spot, so it was a hard choice. Although Jorginho has been brilliant in the last 12 months, Thiago has been like that for years. Bossing big games for Bayern and Barca before joining Liverpool.

Mason Mount has been phenomenal for the last two years for Chelsea. He was arguably the leagues players of the year last season. A team at the highest level always needs a neat, creative player like Mount. He becomes a big trouble when finding space in behind the midfield.

The front three is another undebatable choice for me. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane take the wing positions. Both players have become two of the best wingers to ever play in the Prem since joining the Reds.

Mane has dropped a bit off recently, but still can hit top form again. Salah has been the best player in the Premier League for the last five years. For a winger to put up the numbers he does (apart from Messi) is ridiculous. He will go down as 1 of the best players to play in this country and we are lucky to have him.

To complete this combined XI, I'm going for the obvious pick of Romelu Lukaku. It's obvious for a reason. He had everything want in a striker. Clinical finishing to overpowering opposition defenders, Lukaku will be a player to watch this season. He would get 30 league goals at least in this combined XI.

Combined team: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Silva, Robertson, Kante, Thiago, Mount, Salah, Mane, Lukaku