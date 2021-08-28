The life of a Paralympics tandem pilot
Helen Scott is one of the able-bodied competitors at the Paralympic games, piloting Para-cycling legend Aileen McGlynn in the 3km pursuit and kilo. Scott began her cycling career at the tender age of 10, after being inspired by Chris Hoy and Kelly Holms winning gold in Athens. With encouragement from her parents she joined local Cycling Club Halesowen A&CC, where she now holds lifetime membership. Things took off from there with her obvious potential being seen at National Track Omniums and Championships.www.cyclingweekly.com
