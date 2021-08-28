The life of a Paralympics tandem pilot

From farm life to the fast lane, Sammi Kinghorn rode the path less travelled to the Paralympic podium.The wheelchair racer grew up on a farm near Gordon, in the Scottish Borders, was taught to deliver lambs at the age of five and loved animals so much she wanted to be a zoologist.In 2010, Kinghorn and her father were clearing snow at the farm when she climbed onto a forklift and he lowered the beam onto his daughter, shattering her spinal cord.More than a decade later, the 25-year-old was pining for her family’s presence to watch her speed to a first...