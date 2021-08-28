Annual evaluation report for CDBG released
The Town of Arlington Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has released its draft report for its annual performance and evaluation for last year, the 46th. It has opened a comment period under the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal CDBG funds are distributed for community-based programs that facilitate decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities, principally for persons of low- and moderate-incomes.www.yourarlington.com
Comments / 0