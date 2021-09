We are entering grim days, mockingly unconstitutional days, with the U.S. Supreme Court. A 5-4 majority of the court on Wednesday, minutes before midnight, refused to block one of the most absurdly unconstitutional and unworkable laws to come out of any state legislature in decades. The Texas law not only bans almost all abortions, but does so in a way that puts a bounty on the head of anybody remotely involved in the procedure in any way — including an Uber driver who takes a woman to a clinic — and deputizes everybody else to be a posse of vigilantes.