IPD searching for suspects accused of stealing wallet, beating a man at Alpha Epsilon Pi house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man had his wallet during stolen during a party Saturday morning, and was beaten up when he tried getting it back. Ithaca Police say it happened around 2:45 this morning at Cornell’s Alpha Epsilon Pi house on Thurston Avenue. According to authorities on the scene, the wallet was swiped by an unknown party guest. When the victim tried retrieving it, police say he was struck in the head by two other unknown men.