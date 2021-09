The audiences always like to watch films which are embellished by malicious and soothing songs. The viewer will be able to watch the tale of a peasant in the forthcoming film Kaali Maati which has already fetched around 399 awards. Director Hemantkumar Mahale has narrated the inspiring story of the national award winning and progressive peasant Dnyaneshwar Bodke. The relationship between a peasant and his bull is a very intricate and intimate one, which can never be separated. Taking a cue from this, Hemantkumar has set out to present a song based on a peasant and his bull. One major highlight as well as the novelty of the film Kaali Maati is that it boasts of a song on a bull and peasant which has hitherto not been shown in any film in Marathi till date.