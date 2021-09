Don't stress out the next time your Apple Watch gets a little wet while washing your hands or if you forget to take it off before jumping into a swimming pool. Granted, Apple's wearable gadget is an expensive piece of tech, and we've been programmed to take extra precautions when it comes to mixing electronics and water. However, Apple designed most Apple Watch models so you don't even have to worry about getting them wet. In fact, newer Apple Watches can even survive a dip in saltwater. There's even a fancy water ejection feature that, if I'm being 100% honest with you, is downright fun to use.