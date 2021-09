A little over 12 years ago, four students joined forces to see if they could do something that had never been done before: sell prescription glasses online. A couple of years later, Warby Parker officially launched online and redefined how people buy glasses and frames. But no brand can rest on its laurels, and now you can buy cheap glasses online from many brands eager to take Warby Parker’s place. In fact, the number of Warby Parker alternatives can make it difficult to choose the right company. There are so many different brands, frames and styles, and one mistake could mean...