Earlier this season, we revisited a number of players that were once Rockies and how they were doing in the 2021 season. First, Daren Gonzalez checked in on the early results for players that the Rockies moved on from during the 2020 offseason. Then, yours truly checked in on players from years past that were once the Rockies and has since found new results with different teams. Today, I’d like to combine these two article concepts and check in on the 2020 player transactions as well as a few more former Rockies playing with other teams in 2021.