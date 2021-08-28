Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Bold predictions for Alabama’s 2021 football season

By Michael Casagrande
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here we sit, at the dawn of a new college football season, and though Alabama tops every preseason poll, there’s more of a discussion this August. Five different teams got first-place votes in the AP poll where only two did the before the last normal season in 2019. With so...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#Ap#Fbs#Ole Miss#Australian#Aussie#Rebels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum compares Bryce Young to recent Alabama QB standouts

Alabama has been talked about as “QBU” lately with the team’s three most recent starting quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones – being named Week 1 NFL starters. Now all eyes are on Bryce Young. Will he be the next great Alabama QB? Paul Finebaum thinks he can be.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Bryce Young, Jameson Williams help rich Alabama offense stay rich

Among the avalanche of changes to college football in 2021 was the NCAA passing a one-time waiver that allows all athletes to transfer once without sitting out a year. Alabama needed to replace its wide receiver talent it lost to the NFL draft, and the new rule allowed it to essentially pluck Jameson Williams as a free agent away from one of its top competitors, Ohio State.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Instant analysis: Bryce Young shines as Alabama dominates Miami

And the Bryce Young era looks a lot like … the last few. Making his debut as the Alabama starting quarterback, the former five-star prospect kept the Crimson Tide offense right where Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones left it. That paired with a dominant defensive performance snuffed any drama from a top-15 meeting as Alabama breezed to a 44-13 thumping of the Hurricanes.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

How Alabama football QB Bryce Young's brilliance showed outside of touchdowns vs Miami

ATLANTA — Looking at Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's touchdowns is the easy way to point out that he had a good debut. He threw four of them, after all. And that number is noteworthy; He's the first Alabama quarterback to have four passing touchdowns in his starting debut, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The guys who previously held the record? Mac Jones and Joe Namath. Not bad company for the sophomore quarterback.
NFLArkansas Online

Bama QB stellar in his first start

ATLANTA -- Bryce Young didn't take long to prove he's the man to lead No. 1 Alabama in its quest for another national title. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut and the defending champions romped past No. 14 Miami 44-13 on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy