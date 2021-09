REQUEST FOR PRE-QUALIFICATIONS Solicitation Number: 21-Q031R Pre-Qualification for 6 Night Time Pedicab Decals The City of Charleston is accepting applications from pedicab vendors for prequalification to bid on a total of six (6) Night Time Pedicab Decals for the use or Pedicabs on the public right-of-way. The City will receive applications for prequalification until October 6, 2021 @ 12:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The application for prequalification may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 1959022.