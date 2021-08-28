Cancel
Presidential Election

Private funding was key in some 2020 elections. Republicans have outlawed it in nearly a dozen states.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatty Hansen, who has helped run elections in Coconino County, Arizona, for 17 years, went on a spending spree last year. She ran radio and newspapers ads in English and Navajo, promoting voting options. She hired 19 additional temporary staffers to help residents of the Navajo Nation register to vote and cast their ballots -- up from the three she normally employs in a typical election year. And she established pop-up spots at trading posts and gas stations where residents could drop off their ballots.

Related
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Voting Rights Groups Sue Texas to Block Election Restrictions

A broad coalition of voting-rights advocates asked a Texas federal judge Friday to suspend the state’s new “election integrity” law, claiming it unconstitutionally eliminates, or sharply rolls back, ballot-box access for disabled, elderly and minority voters. The law, which took effect Sept. 1, eliminates balloting practices several of Texas’s more...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California Senate votes to mail ballots in all elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats advanced a major overhaul to California’s elections on Thursday, voting to make sure all active registered voters will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before every election — even if they didn’t ask for one. A majority of California voters have been...
Presidential ElectionUrban Milwaukee

Republicans Divided Over Election Audits

With no public hearing or public meetings — using merely a paper ballot distributed by Republican leadership to members’ offices — the committee that sets the Legislature’s agenda voted along party lines 5-3 to hire staff and officially begin an election audit under the direction of Speaker Robin Vos. The...
ElectionsThe Guardian

Republican election audits have led to voting system breaches, experts say

Republican efforts to question Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 have led to voting system breaches experts say pose a risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems softwares used for designing ballots, configuring voting machines and tallying results were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election.
Racine, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Republicans Again Attack Facebook-Funded Grants

A Republican attorney who has tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has filed a lawsuit against the City of Racine under the state’s Open Record’s law. Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican...
Wisconsin Stateabc17news.com

Wisconsin Republicans seek $680,000 for 2020 election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are seeking approval to spend up to $680,000 in taxpayer money on an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state won by President Joe Biden. Party officials on Friday were to circulate a ballot to approve the expenses. A GOP-controlled committee will vote on it without holding a public hearing. The investigation was ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and is in addition to one underway by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. That review was also ordered by Republicans. Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

Evers: Republicans will have to answer for taxpayer money spent on election review

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says Republicans will have to answer for potentially spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to review the 2020 election. His comments were in response to former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a former head of the state GOP, saying Wisconsin Republicans will spend nearly $700,000 on the review.
Presidential ElectionSeattle Times

Pennsylvania Republicans plan hearings in 2020 election probe

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania plan to formally launch hearings as part of an investigation into the 2020 vote in the state, the latest GOP-backed effort to revisit an election that former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent. State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, said this...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.
Politicsseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Republican Party Elects New State Leader

The executive committee of the Wisconsin Republican Party has elected a new state leader. Paul Farrow will replace Andrew Hitt as party chairman. Hitt recently gave up the position after two years. As state party chairman, Farrow will oversee party strategy and fundraising in preparation for the 2022 election cycle.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas election bill close to passage in state legislature as session nears end

A GOP-backed election bill that’s prompted multiple quorum breaks by House Democrats appears to be nearing Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The bill has been at the center of tensions between members after more than 50 representatives fled to Washington, D.C., in July to block the bill that critics say would disenfranchise voters and to advocate for federal voting rights legislation. Weeks before that in late May, as the regular legislative session came to a close, Democrats too broke quorum to kill the bill.

