Providence, RI

FirstWorks Live free Summer Concert Series continues Sunday with Chachi Carvalho and the International Players

By Contributed
whatsupnewp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend, and Media are welcome to cover the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of the Roger Williams Park Bandstand. Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. with the celebrated Rhode Island-based hip-hop artist, Chachi Carvalho and his multi-instrumental band the International Players. Carvalho and the International Players are rooted in classic hip-hop, but their sound is constantly evolving, seamlessly incorporating both live instrumentation and Carvalho’s Cape Verdean roots. Carvalho is known for uplifting any gathering with beats, rhymes, and life wherever—and with whomever—he takes the stage. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest 2021 “summer happening,” Providence’s signature arts festival’s citywide outdoor arts pop-ups in parks and public spaces.

