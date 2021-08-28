Rochdale's calamitous own goal!

Chelsea's European Champion Kai Havertz has discussed the Blues' Champions League win with an interview with reporters in Germany. The forward scored Chelsea's winner in the Final back in May and has reflected on the victory. Speaking to BILD Sport, Havertz compared Bayern Munich to Chelsea ahead of the new...
In football, the name 'Yeboah' carries a fair bit of weight. When you think of goalscoring Yeboahs, there's a good chance your mind wanders straight to former Leeds United man Tony, who tormented the Premier League with some of the most ferocious strikes ever seen between 1995 and 1997. A...
The Reds begin our 2021/22 campaign in the Papa John's-sponsored tournament with a tough trip to Lincoln City, with the 19:00 BST kick-off being screened live on MUTV. Bradford City and Sunderland are also in our group, with the top two sides qualifying for the knockout stages. United have progressed...
Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham believes ‘a win is around the corner’ as Shrewsbury aim to continue their Carabao Cup journey amid a challenging start to the campaign. Town welcome Wilbraham’s former club Rochdale, of League Two, tonight in a second round tie. Shrewsbury have not made it to the competition’s third round since 2014/15, where their run led to a memorable fourth round clash against Chelsea.
That Robert Lewandowski fella, then. Likes a Tik Tok, seems fairly quiet, something about Blackburn and an ash cloud. Oh yeah, and he's sound for a goal. Responsible for once scoring five goals in nine minutes, and four in 15 on another occasion, as well as plenty of other absurdities in front of goal on the football pitch, the Polish forward is one of the very best the game will ever witness.
Chelsea will find out their 2021-22 Champions League Group Stage opponents on Thursday evening. Thomas Tuchel's side will be defending their European crown after winning the European Cup for the second time in the club's history last season. Now it's back to work to try to retain the title which...
Liverpool and Chelsea have shared some memorable clashes in recent years in what’s always a mouth-watering tie. Whether it be highly charged, emotional European nights or domestic battles in the Premier League, it’s a fixture that regularly delivers the goods. With that always seems to come some cracking goals, too,...
Rochdale had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Colchester on the night they celebrated a landmark anniversary. The League Two fixture had been brought forward to ensure it was 100 years to the day since Rochdale played their first match in the Football League. Whereas Rochdale marked August 27,...
Cambridge claimed a memorable first victory of the Sky Bet League One season with a 3-0 success that ended Burton’s perfect start to the campaign. Luck was not on the Brewers’ side as they conceded two Tom Hamer own goals after Sam Smith’s heavily deflected opener. In the 53rd minute...
MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez’s first goal of the season wasn’t enough to extend Atlético Madrid’s perfect start in the Spanish league. The defending champion only avoided defeat because of a bizarre own-goal by a Villarreal defender in the final minute of stoppage time. Aissa Mandi tried to head a ball back toward his area but goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli wasn’t expecting it and the ball slowly rolled past him to seal a 2-2 draw. Memphis Depay earlier scored Barcelona’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe at the Camp Nou Stadium.
Berlin (AFP) – Bayer Leverkusen moved top of the fledgling Bundesliga table after sweeping Augsburg aside 4-1 on Saturday thanks to two early own goals. Uncapped 18-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz celebrated his Germany call-up on Friday by scoring the visitors’ fourth as the Werkself took top spot on goal difference.
Madrid (AFP) – Champions Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go clear at the top in Spain on Sunday but came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Villarreal thanks to a howler of a late own goal. Deep into time added on a horrific back-pass from Villarreal’s Aissa Mandi...
LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Villarreal on Sunday after an astonishing own goal in the final seconds from Aissa Mandi. Villarreal were on the verge of an unlikely victory as the match headed into the fourth minute of stoppage. Atletico's Saul Niguez sent a hopeful ball upfield and Mandi rose to head it back towards goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, but the glancing header rolled beyond the reach of Rulli and into his own net.
Shrewsbury’s alarming start to the new season continued as League Two Rochdale dumped them out of the Carabao Cup. Steve Cotterill’s men passed up a gilt-edged chance at making round three for the first time since 2014 but conceded two second-half goals in an extremely lacklustre display. Jake Beesley netted...
Lionel Messi made his PSG debut. It was a busy weekend for the two greatest players on earth as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was confirmed, while Lionel Messi finally made his Paris-Saint Germain debut. As well as that, some ex-Premier League stars are taking to Serie A like...
Cincinnati Reds, Rochdale A.F.C., EFL Trophy, Liverpool F.C. Reserves and Academy, Spotland Stadium, Liam Kelly, Liverpool, Luke Chambers. Liverpool U21s were beaten 4-0 by League Two side Rochdale in their opening group-stage fixture of the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday night. Liam Kelly’s pinpoint 33rd-minute strike separated the sides during...
Liverpool Under-21s were hammered 4-0 by Rochdale as some Premier League academy sides were well beaten in their first group games of the 2021-22 EFL Trophy. Fleetwood Town defeated Leicester City's academy side 4-1, while Sutton United and Sheffield Wednesday both beat Crystal Palace Under-21s and Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 respectively.
Hayden Mullins praised the spirit of his Colchester players following their draw at a Rochdale side celebrating a landmark anniversary. Mullins’ side took the lead through Max Taylor’s calamitous own goal but Dale wing-back Jimmy Keohane spare Taylor’s blushes with a close-range equaliser just after the hour. “The boys are...
