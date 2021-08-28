Cancel
Edmunds County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS AND NORTH CENTRAL FAULK COUNTIES At 715 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pembrook Colony, or 7 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ipswich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

