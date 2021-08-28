Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAwKB_0bff8Bpc00
Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a third week. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dan + Shay's Good Things at No. 6, SuicideBoy$ Long Term Effects of Suffering at No. 7, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 8, The Killers' Pressure Machine at No. 9 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 10.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Album#Rounding#The Kid Laroi#Lil Baby Lil Durk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
EntertainmentPosted by
GoldDerby

Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’) spends its third straight week at number-one, as we predicted

Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” holds on to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week ending August 19, as our users predicted it would, but it was a close call. It’s the album’s third straight week at number-one. “Happier Than Ever” maintained its position with 60,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s the lowest total for a chart-topper since Taylor Swift‘s “Evermore” led for its third week back in January with 56,000 units. But Eilish’s number was enough to make “Happier” the first album...
Musicthebrag.com

Lorde ditches her upcoming MTV VMAs performance

It’s been announced that Lorde will no longer be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. Lorde was set to perform alongside Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo. Other A-list names slated to take to the stage include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Kacey Musgraves.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce Turns 40: Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish & More Wish Star Happy Birthday

It’s Beyonce‘s 40th Birthday and the well-wishes are flooding from worldwide. The singer’s impact is undeniable and it’s being celebrated in earnest by her musical peers. Apple Music and Harper’s Bazaar have released respective montage videos featuring many a major name. All with the same intent: toasting to Queen Bey.
MoviesMusicRadar.com

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever concert film is an orchestral love letter to old-school Hollywood glamour

Billie Eilish is following up the launch of her acclaimed second album, Happier Than Ever, with a concept concert film that will see her performing the record in its entirety. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles will premiere on Disney+ on Friday 3 September. It’s directed by Robert Rodriguez, famed for his work on movies such as Desperado and From Dusk Til Dawn.
Musichwchronicle.com

Happier Than Ever review

From Billie Eilish’s first EP at 15, to her latest album at 19, Eilish’s fans have watched the singer evolve with every piece of work she releases. Her listeners have followed her transformation from a green-haired, baggy-clothed, edgy teen to a blonde, simply-styled, mature young adult. This past year, as...
EntertainmentBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Sells 76,000 Vinyl Copies in U.S., Returns to No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour surges back to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Sept. 4) for its fourth nonconsecutive week on top, with 84,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 26, according to MRC Data (up 1,201%). Of that sum, vinyl sales comprise 76,000 -- the second-largest sales week for a vinyl album since MRC Data began electronically tracking sales in 1991. The only larger week on vinyl in that span of time was logged by Taylor Swift’s Evermore, when it sold 102,000 vinyl copies in the week ending June 6.
EntertainmentBillboard

Doja Cat & The Weeknd Go 'Right' to No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs Chart

"You Right" marks Doja Cat's second No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs, after her breakout single "Say So," featuring Nicki Minaj, ruled for three weeks in 2020. The Weeknd, meanwhile, nabs his record-padding eighth Hot R&B Songs leader (dating to the chart's 2012 inception). Here's an updated review of his collection:
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: Robert Rodriguez on Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and the ‘We Can Be Heroes’ Sequel

Robert Rodriguez is always working. If you look at his expansive IMDb page, you’ll see his name attached to tons of different projects and he’s one of the few directors that has also worked as a composer, cinematographer, re-recording mixer, and even done the visual effects and production design. He’s one of those people that does whatever he needs to do to bring his vision to life.
MusicBillboard

Lorde No Longer Performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde will not longer be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the awards show announced on Friday afternoon (Sept. 3). "Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the official VMAs Twitter account wrote.
Musicthesource.com

Lil Nas X Releases Tracklist for ‘Montero’ Debut Album

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, is set for release on September 17. With a couple of weeks to the drop, Lil Nas has revealed the tracklist and cover art for the album. Joining Lil Nas X are Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John.
MusicABC News

Olivia Rodrigo tops Spotify's most-streamed songs of the summer

Olivia Rodrigo has been one of the most popular artists of the year and her loyal listeners have catapulted her music to new heights. It's a great day for the "Good for You" singer whose hit song made it to the top of Spotify's most-streamed songs of the summer list, along with seven other tracks, the company announced exclusively on "Good Morning America."
Musicwnypapers.com

FINNEAS shares new single & video, 'The 90s'

Debut album, ‘Optimist,’ set for release Oct. 15. Eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with “The 90s,” another song taken from his forthcoming debut album, “Optimist,” set for release Oct. 15 via Interscope Records. “The 90s” is described as “FINNEAS’ heartfelt look back at a decade...
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Lady Gaga’s New Remix Album ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’

Just over one year after the release of her Grammy-nominated album, Chromatica, Lady Gaga reimagines the project with a new remix album, Dawn of Chromatica. The 14-track album features Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Ashnikko, Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, and more, with remixing and production courtesy of LSDXOXO, ​coucou chloe, Arca, A. G. Cook, ​Mura Masa, Lil Texas, and others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy