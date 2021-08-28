Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Proof that foldable phones aren’t just a gimmick
When Samsung unveiled its first foldable smartphone in 2019, I was amazed by the whole concept. Why would anyone want a phone that was so fragile you’d be forgiven for wearing jeweler’s gloves to handle it and so expensive that you could buy a new phone for your whole family for the same price? “What a ridiculous idea,” I remember grumbling to a colleague after the Samsung Unpacked keynote ended.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0