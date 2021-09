You’ll have a hard time finding a 1978 Trans Am this good for sale anytime soon!. While 1978 was actually the 8th year of the second generation Pontiac Trans Am, but it was better known as being the second of only two year faces of the Trans Am that was one of the most recognizable body styles of all time. Thanks to the release of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977, the 1977 and 1978 body style in the second generation is one of the most highly sought-after f-bodies ever made. Examples like this stunning 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a perfect embodiment of that iconic style.