(Shenandoah) -- Make that SIX candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen confirms that Ed Perkins has returned nomination papers to her office to run for the position vacated by Dick Hunt, who opted not to run for a fifth term as mayor. Perkins joins Mike Anderson and Councilman Jon Eric Brantner as declared candidates returning petitions as of Friday. Other previously-declared candidates are Jim Davey, Jeff Hiser and Roger McQueen. And, two incumbent council members have submitted papers for reelection bids: Rita Gibson in Ward 1 and Kim Swank in Ward 3. Two candidates filing petitions for the city's park and recreation board are Jeff Baker and Shelly D. Anderson.