Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Girl From Plainville - Norbert Leo Butz Join Cast

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony winner Norbert Leo Butz is set as a series regular opposite Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan and Chloë Sevigny in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus. Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Hannah
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Norbert Leo Butz
Person
Elle Fanning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainville#Suicide#Post#Ucp#The Girl#Coco#Mattapoisett Ma Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Big Sky - Season 2 - Logan Marshall-Green Joins Cast

Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends) is set as a new series regular — and a key character — in the upcoming second season of ABC’s Big Sky, opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. Marshall-Green will play a person from Jenny’s past, Travis. An old friend of Jenny (Winnick)...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Chloë Sevigny Joins Texting Suicide Case Limited Series ‘Girl From Plainville’ at Hulu

Chloë Sevigny has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series “The Girl From Plainville.”. She joins previously announced series stars Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in the series. Fanning stars as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Logan Marshall-Green Joins The Cast Of ‘Big Sky’

Season two of ABC drama Big Sky is getting closer to returning for the Fall TV slate and the series is adding more and more cast members. The latest one to join the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, is Logan Marshall-Green. According to Deadline, Logan will be a series regular and is also a key character who will star alongside leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Shining Girls - Amy Brenneman Joins Cast

Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets, Judging Amy) is set for a key recurring role opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s Shining Girls, a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls, starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way.
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Judging Amy' star Amy Brenneman joins cast of Apple TV+ thriller 'Shining Girls'

Amy Brenneman, known for her work in "Judging Amy" and "Tell Me Your Secrets," is set to join the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Shining Girls." "Shining Girls" is a metaphysical, time travel thriller based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel. The story revolves around a Depression-era drifter who discovers a key to a house that unlocks different eras in Chicago's history. To travel through the portal, however, he must murder women burning with potential.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

How I Met Your Father - Daniel Augustin Joins In Recasting

Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) has been tapped for a recurring role in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff of the long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. He replaces former God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall, who had been originally cast in the role but had to exit due to a scheduling conflict when the filming dates for the series shifted.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Thing About Pam - Judy Greer & Katy Mixon Join Cast

Judy Greer and Katy Mixon are set as leads opposite Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel on NBC/Blumhouse’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. The series, currently in pre-production and casting, is based on the murder of Faria (played by Mixon) that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Vigil - Episode 2 - Review

Vigil wasted no time in getting into the thick of things in its second episode, that gave us our first proper red herring of the series. The main focus of this was still the investigation of the maybe murder that led to Prentice’s arrest – with Prentice getting fed up with one too many enquiries by Silva and locking her in a closed, tight space. Big mistake – Silva’s smart enough to record evidence damning Prentice that accuses Burke as a “traitor” – and it’s enough for the Newsome to be swung around to Silva’s side. But it turns out Prentice is just a red herring. Yes, he got into a fight with Burke moments before his death, leaving bruises on both men, but did he kill him? Prentice thinks he did when Burke did turn up dead, but after hounding him relentlessly with all the interrogation skills Ted Hastings would be proud of, Silva suddenly thinks no – the real cause of death was poison. Certainly, creates a fascinating display of sense of paranoia onboard HMS Vigil and the “Trust Nobody” stigma is in full effect.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

B Positive - Episode 2.01 - Love, Taxes And A Kidney - Press Release

AS GINA AND DREW ADJUST TO LIFE AFTER SURGERY, DREW DEVELOPS ROMANTIC FEELINGS FOR SOMEONE NEW, AND GINA GETS SURPRISING NEWS ABOUT A FRIEND’S DEATH, ON THE SECOND SEASON PREMIERE OF “B POSITIVE,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7. “Love, Taxes and a Kidney” – As Gina and Drew adjust to life after...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Who is in the cast of Sweet Girl on Netflix?

SWEET Girl is Netflix’s latest major motion picture. The film was released on August 20, 2021 and comes with a star-studded cast. Jason Momoa, 42, plays the role of Ray Cooper in Sweet Girl. The American actor and producer is most famously recognized for his roles in Aquaman and Conan...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Walker - Season 2 - Dave Annable Gets Recurring Role

Dave Annable is joining the upcoming second season of the CW’s Walker in a recurring role. Annable will play Dan Miller, Denise’s husband, brimming with bravado. Dan is fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. He has taken on the Davidsons’ distrust of the Walkers and is clearly not going to settle into Austin without a fight. He’ll first appear in episode 201.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.01 - Hate is Hate - Press Release

“Hate is Hate” – As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time, on the 12th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Callie Thorne returns as psychic medium Maggie Gibson and Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 5.16 - Band Of Brothers - Press Release

"Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE'S PAST - After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#516). Original airdate 9/15/2021.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Ryan O’Connell Joins Cast Of Peacock Reimagination – Talesbuzz

Emmy Award-nominated Ryan O’Connell has joined the cast of Queer As Folk, Peacock’s reimagination of the hit British series of the same name from Russell T. Davis, as a series regular. He will also serve as co-executive producer and writer of the series. O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Queer As Folk - Ryan O'Connell Joins Cast

Emmy-nominated Ryan O’Connell has joined the cast of Queer As Folk, Peacock’s reimagination of the hit British series of the same name from Russell T. Davis, as a series regular. He will also serve as co-executive producer and writer of the series. O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Julia Roberts, Husband Danny Moder Hit ‘Crisis Point,’ Struggled To Spend Time Together?

Have Julia Roberts and Danny Moder hit hard times? One tabloid insists the couple has struggled to save their failing marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. This week, Woman’s Day reports Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have made it through their recent rough patch. An inside source reveals, “Like any other couple, Julia and Danny have gone through hard times. Raising three teenagers, and juggling two busy careers, have presented their challenges. A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart where they both agreed they’d dropped the ball with their relationship, and they vowed to both make an effort from now on.”
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy