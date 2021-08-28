The Girl From Plainville - Norbert Leo Butz Join Cast

Vigil wasted no time in getting into the thick of things in its second episode, that gave us our first proper red herring of the series. The main focus of this was still the investigation of the maybe murder that led to Prentice’s arrest – with Prentice getting fed up with one too many enquiries by Silva and locking her in a closed, tight space. Big mistake – Silva’s smart enough to record evidence damning Prentice that accuses Burke as a “traitor” – and it’s enough for the Newsome to be swung around to Silva’s side. But it turns out Prentice is just a red herring. Yes, he got into a fight with Burke moments before his death, leaving bruises on both men, but did he kill him? Prentice thinks he did when Burke did turn up dead, but after hounding him relentlessly with all the interrogation skills Ted Hastings would be proud of, Silva suddenly thinks no – the real cause of death was poison. Certainly, creates a fascinating display of sense of paranoia onboard HMS Vigil and the “Trust Nobody” stigma is in full effect.