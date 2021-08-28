We must not allow Republicans to destroy our basic values

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. We have been criticizing the Republican leadership over many issues, beginning with the fact that they have systematically opposed any legislation advanced by Democrats that would better the lives of American people, from healthcare to housing, minimum wages, renewable energy, labor unions, and more. Making the rich richer through massive tax cuts at the expense of the poor became a sound fiscal policy, denying climate change to benefit the oil companies is how they tried to stimulate the economy, and passing countless voting restrictions in scores of states to make it extremely difficult for minorities to exercise their constitutional right to vote is their path to secure their grip on power while dangerously eroding the democratic pillars on which this country was erected.