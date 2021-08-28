Hurricane "Ida" makes landfall over the Isle of Youth, causing island-wide power outages, Cuba

Tropical Storm "Ida" strengthened into a hurricane at 17:10 UTC on Friday, August 27, 2021, just 50 km (31 miles) ESE of the Isle of Youth. Landfall took place at 18:00 UTC with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 987 hPa. The storm then moved over western Cuba and exited into the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions in the Gulf of Mexico support rapid intensification and the next landfall is expected in Louisiana, U.S. possibly as a Category 4 hurricane late Sunday or early Monday.