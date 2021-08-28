Seahawks vs. Chargers: 2021 preseason game day TV, streaming info

The Seattle Seahawks will complete their 2021 preseason schedule tonight at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ll look to finish strong after a rough start to the preseason, having been outscored 50-10 in two losses.

Here’s all the info on how to watch, stream or listen.

Preseason Week 3

When

Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:00 p.m. PT

Where

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch

The game will be broadcast locally on Q13 Fox. NFL Gamepass is also streaming preseason games live.

Stream

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Listen

Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.

History

The Seahawks have played the Chargers a total of 51 times during the regular season and hold a narrow 26-25 lead in the all-time series. The last time they met was in November 2018, which was a 25-17 loss for Seattle. Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen did most of the damage, combining for 237 yards from scrimmage.

