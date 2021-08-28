Holderrieth Road improvements under design

Precinct 4 is studying a project to expand Bourgeois Road between Cutten and West Richey roads. The precinct is looking to add two 12-foot concrete travel lanes with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane to the corridor. Plans are also in progress for a four-lane concrete boulevard section with a 32-foot-wide median from Hollister Road to West Richey Road. Victoria Bryant, assistant director of Harris County Precinct 4’s Infrastructure Division, said precinct officials are also considering adding sidewalks along the south side of Bourgeois to Klenk Elementary School and along the north side from Braxtons Bend to Hollister.