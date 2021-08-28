Cancel
Harris County, TX

Holderrieth Road improvements under design

By Jishnu Nair
Harris County is designing a project for a stretch of Holderrieth Road from Hwy. 249 to Hufsmith-Kohrville Road. According to Victoria Bryant, assistant director of Harris County Precinct 4’s Infrastructure Division, the project would expand the roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard with a raised median while also incorporating drainage improvements. The county plans to finish the design in the coming months prior to advertising it for a bid in the first or second quarter of 2022.

