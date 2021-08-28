The Parlour speakeasy is now open; children's programming in Frisco modified in response to COVID-19, and more top news from DFW

When the University of North Texas at Frisco campus opens in the spring of 2023, it will be home to the university’s Bachelor of Science in Project Design and Analysis. The program, which launched in 2019 at Hall Park, will be a highlight for the 100-acre branch campus that UNT is building at the southwest corner of Panther Creek Parkway and Preston Road. UNT has the option of purchasing another 50 acres to add to current land gifted by the city of Frisco. Once construction ends on the first building, the Project Design and Analysis degree will be one of about 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs at the campus.