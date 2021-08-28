Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

The Parlour speakeasy is now open; children's programming in Frisco modified in response to COVID-19, and more top news from DFW

By CI Staff Compilation
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Ready to Read Railroad program inside the Frisco Public Library is closed until further notice, according to a news release. Beginning Aug. 27, the Play Depot child care facility inside the Frisco Athletic Center will temporarily close until further notice.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Frisco, TX
Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Frisco, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parlour#Covid 19#Speakeasy#Food Drink#Play Depot#Flower Mound#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

A breakdown of Plano ISD mask mandate exemptions by campus, a look at local staffing shortages and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The PISD board of trustees passed the temporary mask mandate, which allows for medical, religious, philosophical and administrative exemptions, in a 6-1 vote during an Aug. 23 emergency meeting. Angela Powell was the only trustee to vote against the proposal.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kyodai Handroll & Sushi Bar coming to Fort Worth in September

Kyodai Handroll & Sushi Bar is coming to 2825 Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth in September. The sushi restaurant is holding a soft opening that began Sept. 2 and will continue until Sept. 5. Kyodai offers a variety of sushi options, ranging from nigiri, sashimi, Japanese fish and handrolls to a variety of seasonal and specialty dishes. Kyodai Handroll & Sushi Bar also has a location in Frisco. [email protected]. www.kyodaihandroll.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UNT at Frisco will offer innovative degrees, drive city growth

When the University of North Texas at Frisco campus opens in the spring of 2023, it will be home to the university’s Bachelor of Science in Project Design and Analysis. The program, which launched in 2019 at Hall Park, will be a highlight for the 100-acre branch campus that UNT is building at the southwest corner of Panther Creek Parkway and Preston Road. UNT has the option of purchasing another 50 acres to add to current land gifted by the city of Frisco. Once construction ends on the first building, the Project Design and Analysis degree will be one of about 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs at the campus.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse sets soft opening date

The Stix Icehouse, an Austin-inspired beer garden and grill, is expected to soft open the weekend of Sept. 25 at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant plans to include at least 24 beers on tap, and large patios with games and live music on its 14 acres of land. It will also have sand volleyball and a nine-hole disc golf course, as well as treehouses and tire swings. The Stix has had the Wilson Creek hike and bike trail extended to its front porch so people can bike, run or walk to The Stix. Menu items will include burgers, loaded nachos, wings, fries and salads. www.thestixicehouse.com.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tracking COVID-19: Nearly 68% of estimated population in Plano’s 75024 ZIP code fully vaccinated

Editor’s note: This is the latest information reported by Collin County, Denton County, Plano ISD and the state of Texas through their public reports and dashboards. The majority of the estimated population in all six of the main ZIP codes in Plano have been fully vaccinated, according to totals from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hutchins BBQ in McKinney reopens after fire; sushi bar comes to Plano Walmart and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. North Texas family-owned barbecue restaurant Hutchins BBQ will reopen in McKinney Aug. 31. The location at 1301 N. Tennessee St. closed in January due to a fire on New Year’s Eve. Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake. Arizona-based soul food restaurant Lo-Lo's Chicken...
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Baptist Church of Plano relocating

The First Baptist Church of Plano is relocating to a new location Sept. 12 at 3665 W. President George Bush Highway in Plano. The church is currently located at 1300 E. 15th St. According to its website, The First Baptist Church of Plano can be traced back to 1852 with the founding of Spring Creek Baptist Church. Services are scheduled for Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. 972-424-8551. www.fbcplano.org.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD trustees show support for Brentfield Elementary School closure, outline steps for further COVID-19 mitigation

The Richardson ISD board of trustees voted unanimously Sept. 3 to support the superintendent’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes an ongoing mask mandate and guidelines for the potential closure of schools. “The board felt it was necessary we give [Superintendent Jeannie] Stone our absolute confidence and support,” Board President Karen...
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Connections Wellness Group opens Frisco office

Connections Wellness Group opened on Aug. 16 at 255 Lebanon Road, Ste. 124, Frisco. The business offers individual counseling as well as group therapy for mental health, trauma and other needs. Virtual sessions are also available. The main office is in Denton. A second location opened in June in McKinney. Other offices are coming soon to Arlington, Flower Mound, Plano, Prosper and Southlake. 469-430-1930. https://connectionswellnessgroup.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here is where dove hunting is permitted in Frisco

Sept. 1 was the start of dove hunting season, which runs until Nov. 12 and again from Dec. 17-Jan. 2, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. According to the city of Frisco, dove hunters must obtain permission from the property owner before hunting on any tract of land inside city limits and must be at least 1,000 feet from any schools, hospitals and day care facilities. Hunters must also remain at least 600 feet from residential housing.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here is where dove hunting is allowed in McKinney as 2021 season begins

Sept. 1 was the start of dove hunting season, which runs until Nov. 12 and again from Dec. 17-Jan. 2, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. According to the city of McKinney, dove hunters must obtain permission from the property owner before hunting on any tract of land inside city limits and must be at least 1,000 feet from any schools, hospitals and day care facilities. Hunters must also remain at least 600 feet from residential housing.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City services to be altered for McKinney residents due to Labor Day holiday

The city of McKinney has altered its trash and recycling pickup as well as facility hours for the Labor Day holiday, according to a city announcement. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item pickup Sept. 6, which is when the holiday is being observed this year. Collections will slide one day for the rest of the week, meaning Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday, Wednesday’s collection will be on Thursday, et cetera.
Keller, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Endersby Productions closes Keller studio but will stay in business

Endersby Productions, a photography studio, announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing their studio in Keller at 136 Olive St. on Oct. 31. Owners Nicole and Scott Endersby, who started their business in 2010, decided not to renew their lease because it became “a money pit” since most of the work done by the studio was “charity based,” according to the post.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dickey Shea’s Smoke ‘N Pour in Lewisville is temporarily closed after fire

Dickey Shea’s Smoke ‘N Pour in Lewisville is temporarily closed following a fire on Aug. 31 caused by a barbecue smoker. Nobody was injured. Patrons can expect to see the restaurant and bar closed for at least the next few days, a representative for the restaurant said. Dickey Shea’s Smoke ‘N Pour, located at 1602 SH 121, serves signature cocktails and smokehouse food while also offering nightly karaoke, billiards, trivia and bingo. 972-537-5888. https://the-shot-spot-bar-grill.business.site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy