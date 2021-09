Liverpool will aim to make it two wins from two to open the Premier League season when they host Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side were impressive as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Norwich last weekend, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all on the scoresheet.Virgil van Dijk completed 90 minutes for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury away to Everton last October and the presence of the defender was a huge boost to the Reds as they opened their Premier League campaign with three points.Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League...