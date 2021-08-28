Cancel
Man goes viral for looking like Dwayne Johnson: ‘I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child’

By Johnny Lopez
Audacy
Audacy
A police officer in Alabama can definitely smell what The Rock is cooking because people can’t stop telling him how much he looks like the action star’s doppelganger.

www.audacy.com

