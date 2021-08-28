Man goes viral for looking like Dwayne Johnson: ‘I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of a kind, but it turns out the theory is true—we all really do have a doppelgänger out there. The Rock's doppelgänger is a cop who has been hiding out in Morgan County, Alabama. However, his cover was blown when someone approached a fellow officer two weeks ago and asked to meet the deputy "that people say looks like 'The Rock.'" The look-alike, Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, 37, of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, was delighted by the request and went to the Hartselle Walmart to meet his fan. Morgan County Sheriff's Office took a photo of the meet and posted it on the office's Facebook.