Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw worker killed jumping from crane before semi crashes into it

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
A construction worker is dead after a semi-truck crash in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 9:30 Friday night on Westbound I-94 at County Road 653.

The worker was doing bridge work over the top of the roadway before jumping from construction equipment then getting hit by the truck.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, the semi driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The name of the worker has not been released

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

#Construction Worker#Construction Equipment#County Road#Michigan State Police#Accident
