National Power Rangers Day: 15 Iconic Quotes From The Pop Culture Classic

Renegade Game Studios have revealed more details about their upcoming Power Rangers RPG. This includes a release date for the core rulebook and accessories. Their official newsletter laid out the details. The Core Rulebook of the Power Rangers RPG will be based on the first six seasons of the long-running TV series, covering the entire Zordon Era. The game will include rules and stats for the Ranger teams shown in those seasons, a fully fleshed out version of the West Coast town of Angel Grove, as well as monsters and major villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and Master Vile. Furthermore, the book will include rules on how to create your own original team of Rangers, including their own weapons and Zords, as well as their own villains to defeat. The Core Rulebook contains everything you need to run a game and will be available both physically and digitally through Roll20 for $55.