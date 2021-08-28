Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 109 to 113. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Cars
San Diego County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strongs thunderstorm east of Bernardo, or roughly 18 miles south and southeast of Belen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Joya, Las Nutrias and Contreras. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rye and Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant; Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIERRA AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, and limit outdoor activities. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River Counties. In Louisiana, Washington and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 18 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common, with warm minimum temperatures of 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from 12 PM PDT Monday afternoon until 8 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions, a combination of surface winds near 25 mph and relative humidity as low as 15 percent, will be possible on Monday afternoon into the evening across southwest North Dakota. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening. * WINDS...Sustained northwest wind near 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Parts of Southwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Santa Fe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy