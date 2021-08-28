Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common, with warm minimum temperatures of 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.