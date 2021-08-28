Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 05:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 106. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.

alerts.weather.gov

#Inland Empire#Valleys#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
