Five Reasons WVU Will Fall Flat in 2021
Every year, EerSports presents both sides of the extreme season for WVU football. We detail how everything could go right for the Mountaineers, and how everything could go wrong. Yesterday, we put on our homer hats, and laid out the reasons West Virginia will surprise the Big 12 Conference this year. Today? Well, now it's time for the bad news. Let's discuss what could go wrong, leading to a long, painful season for the Mountaineers. Here are five reasons WVU will fall flat in 2021.247sports.com
Comments / 0