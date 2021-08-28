Add to Cart: Activewear Essentials

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's no big secret that we love denim (even quarantine couldn't break our spirit), and our shortlist of best jeans brands is, well, long. Discussions about inseams, washes, fit (is the vibe ’90s edge or early aughts puddle?) and fabric (how much give do jeans really need?) are part of the daily Slack banter. We've spent hours debating the best places to shop for jeans, and naturally, decided the next best step was to curate all the labels we know and love into a comprehensive guide that you can basically consider your denim bible for the foreseeable future—not to be too dramatic, of course.