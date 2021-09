The CDC recently issued an alert about the rise of RSV cases in Tennessee and other Southern states. Now we're even MORE confused!. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is making the rounds among kids although it's actually not in season. So a big thing for parents right now amid the local COVID-19 surge is, does my child have RSV or is this COVID-19? RSV affects the nose, throat and lungs. In most people, it causes cough, runny nose and sometimes a fever. Symptoms usually last seven to 10 days, but some kids develop a cough that takes up to six weeks to clear. The only way to tell the difference of whether or not your child has COVID-19 or RSV is through testing — only, call your pediatrician first. Most kids can recover from either illness at home, although RSV can be dangerous for infants.