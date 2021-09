Avalon volleyball coach Carlos Martinez Jr. had perhaps the team in Southern California that was most ready to get back on the court this season after the full year off due to COVID-19. His Lancers have been the best team on Catalina Island the last few years, and were the CIF Southern Section championship runner-ups in 2019. That left his team hungry to come back and try to win a title–something they couldn’t do last year because of the pandemic.