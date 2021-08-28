5 ways a new PlayStation portable could build on the PS Vita and PSP

If Sony’s world-beating PlayStation brand isn’t competing with the Nintendo Switch in the handheld space, it’s not for lack of trying. Between 2004 and 2019 the company shipped three distinct handhelds: the PSP, PSP Go, and PlayStation Vita. There were also any number of smaller variants, yet none of them were able to dislodge Nintendo. In the case of the Vita, the Switch was merely the final nail in its coffin — the Vita’s specs were last updated in 2013.