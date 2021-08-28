Cancel
Video Games

5 ways a new PlayStation portable could build on the PS Vita and PSP

By Roger Fingas
Android Authority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Sony’s world-beating PlayStation brand isn’t competing with the Nintendo Switch in the handheld space, it’s not for lack of trying. Between 2004 and 2019 the company shipped three distinct handhelds: the PSP, PSP Go, and PlayStation Vita. There were also any number of smaller variants, yet none of them were able to dislodge Nintendo. In the case of the Vita, the Switch was merely the final nail in its coffin — the Vita’s specs were last updated in 2013.

Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

A new PlayStation 5 model is now available

With a surprising lack of fanfare, a new version of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console has started popping up in games retailers around the world. This new model of the PlayStation 5 is more akin to a slight improvement rather than a mid-generation refresh, as it only features a few mild improvements over the design of the original console which was released late last year.
Video GamesThe Independent

New PlayStation 5 console available in Australia

A new PlayStation 5 model is now available in Australia, although the SKU has only minor upgrades. According to reports, the latest version of the PS5 is some 300 grams lighter than the original console. The CFI-1102A model also comes with a different screw at the base of the system,...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

This PSP Art Is The Ultimate Game Room Décor For PlayStation Fans

Sony’s handhelds like the PSP may have never reached the levels of popularity the Nintendo Switch has, but for many fans of the PlayStation brand, the PSP is a collector’s item these days. It had a good 10-year run, releasing in 2004 and keeping support until 2014. Grid Studio takes that idea and amplifies it by deconstructing a PSP and framing it. Making for the ultimate collector’s piece for any game room setup.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New State of Play Could Bring PlayStation News in September

According to NateTheHate on the Spawn Wave podcast, we could be seeing a new State of Play event for PlayStation that would finally put an end to the PlayStation 5 news droubt that has been worrying its fans ever since PlayStation was a no-show at E3 in June and didn’t have any high-profile replacement events since then.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Sony spent five years building a new PlayStation VR studio, then abruptly shut it down

Sony spent five years building a new PlayStation VR studio, then abruptly shut it down. Herman Hulst, the PlayStation head for Worldwide Studios, visited Sony Manchester on February 5, 2020, to inform employees that the studio was closing. It was shocking news for some studio employees, including ex-pats and locals with decades of experience at Sony. At the time, the studio was advertising for new positions. Team members began looking for work as Sony had abandoned the project they had worked on for five years.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New PlayStation 5 vs old PlayStation 5

Sony has updated its PlayStation 5 tweaking the design and adjusting a few internal components when compared to the original PlayStation 5. If you would like to know more about the smaller heatsink, higher temperatures and new PlayStation 5 design check out the video below, to learn more about what you can expect from the latest PlayStation console soon to be available from scalpers worldwide.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4: Battle of the best

The Apple ecosystem of connected devices provides seamless integration between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even accessories such as the AirPods Pro. Many iOS users have defaulted to picking up the AirPods or AirPods Pro, but are those earbuds really the best available option? The Sony WF-1000XM4 present as a strong challenger to the Apple earbuds, with superior active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a bevy of features. We’re putting the earbuds head-to-head to see if Sony has done enough to pull users over the walls of the Apple garden.
Video Gamespocketnow.com

This is why the new Sony PlayStation 5 is lighter

We told you last week that Sony has refreshed its PlayStation 5 gaming console. We found out some of the differences on the new PlayStation 5 and why the revised model is more than 300 grams lighter than the first generation. Sony said that this is the first time they’re...
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Finally Announces a Major Summer Showcase

Sony has announced PlayStation Showcase 2021, which will be broadcast on September 9 at 1pm Pacific / 4pm Eastern / 9pm UK (that's September 10 at 6am AEST). The event promises to offer a "sneak peek at the future of PS5, with updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs," and will last around 40 minutes. It will show off games releasing this holiday "and beyond".
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Stranger Things 3: The Game Could be Delisted from PlayStation Store Tomorrow

The problem with licensed games based on established IPs is that they’re liable to be removed from sale once those licenses expire. The latest victim of this rule appears to be Stranger Things 3: The Game, and it may be because of Netflix’s own foray into gaming. According to a notice posted by developer BonusXP on Steam and GOG, the game will be removed from sale on those platforms after today, August 31.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A new PlayStation Showcase event will stream next week

Sony has announced that a PlayStation Showcase event will stream next week. The 40-minute event will take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1pm PDT (9pm BST) and will show games planned for holiday 2021 and next year. “The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Overcooked Slices Its Way To PlayStation Plus This Month

Sony continues to offer three monthly games in PlayStation Plus this month with another PS5 title. While they’ve yet to make it official, this may be the new normal. Overcooked represents the PS5 this month, with the All You Can Eat version. This PS5 upgrade includes both original Overcooked titles...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PlayStation Showcase 2021 Set for September 9 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch. The showcase will be around 40 minutes long and features "updates from PlayStation Studios and some...

