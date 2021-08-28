Cancel
Miami, FL

Alabama Football preview regular season opponents: Miami

By Ronald Evans
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Football and the Miami Hurricanes will open the season in a complete role reversal from their history. Twenty-eight years and roughly nine months ago, the Hurricanes were the baddest boys in college football. They were in your face brash but they backed it up on the field. The Canes...

Alabama StateMarietta Daily Journal

Miami blown away by Alabama in season opener. Remainder of season looms large.

ATLANTA — The Miami Hurricanes did what they were expected to do Saturday as 19 1/2-point underdogs against defending national champion Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. No. 1 Alabama defeated the No. 14 University of Miami, 44-13, in the 2021 season opener at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a Bama-heavy crowd of 71,829 .

